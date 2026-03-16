Meditation may help your brain age better
Turns out, sticking with meditation for the long haul might actually help your brain age better.
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science found that people who've meditated for years show stronger brain activity linked to focus and perception: their brains showed stronger neural activity linked to attention and perception, which may reflect neural resilience associated with healthy aging.
Study found meditators had stronger gamma waves in visual cortex
The team studied seasoned Rajyoga meditators (about 10,000 hours of practice) and compared them with non-meditators using brain scans.
When shown certain images, meditators had noticeably stronger gamma waves in the visual cortex; they also showed elevated broadband gamma across frontal, temporal and parietal regions.
This suggests that regular meditation could support multiple parts of your brain at once and help protect against age-related decline.