Mediterranean sperm whales use distinct fast and slow click dialects

Isolated sperm whales developing culture

The team listened to more than 5,000 whale recordings from nearly two decades and noticed that one group is forming its own cultural identity.

These whales have been cut off from others for about 20,000 years and even live together year-round with both males and females, a rare thing for sperm whales.

Their isolation may be sparking new traditions and could be the start of whale "clans," giving us a cool peek into how animal cultures evolve.