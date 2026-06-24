Mediterranean sperm whales use distinct fast and slow click dialects
Technology
Turns out, sperm whales in the Mediterranean have their own local "dialects."
Researchers found two groups: one clicks fast, the other clicks slow, kind of like having different accents.
This shakes up what scientists thought before, since everyone assumed all these whales talked the same way.
Isolated sperm whales developing culture
The team listened to more than 5,000 whale recordings from nearly two decades and noticed that one group is forming its own cultural identity.
These whales have been cut off from others for about 20,000 years and even live together year-round with both males and females, a rare thing for sperm whales.
Their isolation may be sparking new traditions and could be the start of whale "clans," giving us a cool peek into how animal cultures evolve.