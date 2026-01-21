Meet Confer: The ultra-private AI chatbot from Signal's founder
Signal creator Moxie Marlinspike just dropped Confer, an AI assistant focused on privacy.
Launched in December 2025, Confer encrypts every prompt and response end-to-end—so your chats stay private and, Signal says, aren't used for AI training and can't be read by operators, though that depends on hardware trusted execution environments and remote attestation, and some metadata (timing, sizes, billing) may still be observable.
How Confer keeps your chats secure
Confer locks down messages right on your device using WebAuthn passkeys.
All the AI processing happens in special secure hardware, with transparency checks to make sure nothing shady is going on.
Plus, while it uses open-weight models, its chats are protected from operators by end-to-end encryption and by processing inside trusted execution environments with remote attestation.
Pricing: Free basics or $35/month for power users
You get 20 messages a day and five active chats for free.
If you want unlimited access, advanced models, and more personalization, there's a premium plan at $35/month—pricier than ChatGPT Plus because of all the extra security tech involved.