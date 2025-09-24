Meet Joaquinraptor, the best-preserved megaraptor from Patagonia
Scientists just uncovered Joaquinraptor casali, a new dino predator from Patagonia.
This giant roamed South America about 66-70 million years ago, stretching 7 meters long and weighing over a ton—making it one of the best-preserved megaraptors ever discovered.
How it differs from T. rex
Joaquinraptor wasn't like T. rex. Instead of tiny arms, it had an elongated skull and strong forelimbs with big claws—perfect for grabbing prey.
Fossil evidence even suggests it may have eaten ancient crocodile relatives, hinting at some fierce hunting skills.
Why this discovery is important
Finding Joaquinraptor helps scientists fill in the dino family tree, especially for predators outside North America.
It shows how different top dinosaurs evolved right before the mass extinction, revealing just how diverse—and wild—the Cretaceous world really was.