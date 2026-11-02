Meta reportedly built a humanoid robot for household chores
What's the story
Meta is reportedly making strides in the field of robotics. According to The Information, the company has developed a prototype humanoid robot internally codenamed "Max." The project was completed in about three months with help from Chinese robotics firm Fourier. Max is designed to assist with household chores and comes with a range of advanced features.
Robot specifications
Max weighs about 48kg and is 1.5m tall
The prototype, Max, weighs roughly 48kg and stands at approximately 1.5m tall.
It comes with a display that can show facial expressions, a built-in speaker, and hands designed to pick up small objects.
The robot is powered by NVIDIA's Jetson Thor chips, making it an advanced piece of technology in the field of robotics.
Prototype evolution
Second prototype is already in the works
While there is no word on when a consumer version of Max will be available, Meta is already working on a second prototype.
This new model, codenamed "Max 2," has been in development since September.
The company plans to improve the design of the robot's torso and hands while adding a projector and extra sensors for better stair navigation capabilities.
Company evolution
Meta's journey into robotics
Meta's foray into humanoid robots began last year when Bloomberg reported the company had formed a new team to build robot hardware.
The ultimate goal was to create machines capable of performing household chores.
Earlier this year, Meta acquired a start-up specializing in artificial intelligence for robots, furthering its ambitions in this innovative field.