Meet PARAM, India's 1st robot dog
PARAM is here—India's very own robot dog, built by Bengaluru startup General Autonomy and shown during the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
Made almost entirely with local parts, this 35kg quadruped can navigate city streets all on its own and runs for up to eight hours.
PARAM can leap a meter high and climb stairs
PARAM isn't just about looks—it's packed with features: it can sprint at 3m/s, leap a meter high, climb stairs, walk sideways into tight spots, dodge obstacles, and even get back up if it falls over.
Built for robustness and versatility, it's perfect for industrial inspections and factory work.
PARAM will get updates every 2 weeks
PARAM is not yet commercially available. The team plans updates every two weeks, using lessons from their humanoid robots to keep making PARAM smarter and more capable.