Google launches AI design app 'Pics' to challenge Canva

Google has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) design and image generation app called 'Pics.' The announcement was made at the company's annual I/O event. The tech giant is pitching the app as a tool for everyone from teachers to small business owners. With Pics, users can create social media graphics, invitations, marketing materials, and mockups using simple text prompts without any advanced editing skills or tools.

Market competition Competing with Canva and Claude Design Google's entry into the AI design space with Pics is a direct challenge to popular design apps like Canva and Claude Design from Anthropic. The move highlights that AI-powered design is quickly becoming a key battleground, with real implications for any business reliant on visual content. The app will be available to Google AI Ultra subscribers this summer.

User experience Pics offers easy editing for users Google acknowledges that while AI models can create high-quality images, modifying a single part of an image is still challenging. To address this issue, Pics not only creates images but also makes them easily editable. Users can enter a prompt and let Pics generate what they need. The app's editing layer is powered by Gemini, which makes every element in a generated design or image fully adjustable.

Advertisement