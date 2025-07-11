Meet Sean Duffy: NASA's new interim chief

President Trump has named Sean Duffy, his Transportation Secretary, as NASA's interim administrator. Duffy steps in for Janet Petro, who led the agency since Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2025. This comes after Trump pulled back his earlier NASA nominee. Duffy will steer NASA until a permanent chief is picked.

Proposed budget cuts NASA funding by 24% Duffy takes over just as Trump's proposed 2026 budget would slash NASA funding by 24%—with science programs hit hardest.

These cuts could put missions and jobs at risk, making steady leadership especially important right now.

Who is Sean Duffy? Duffy, born in Wisconsin in 1971, studied marketing and law before serving as a district attorney and US Congressman for approximately nine years.

He became Transportation Secretary in early 2025 and once appeared on MTV's The Real World: Boston—but he doesn't have a science or aerospace background.