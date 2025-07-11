Shiprocket unveils multimodal AI platform Shunya.ai

Shunya.ai is now part of Shiprocket's seller panel. It helps sellers list products in bilingual, create GST-ready invoices, automate WhatsApp voice orders, boost SEO with smart image captions, and get sales tips. Early users saw a 30-40% cut in time spent making catalogs and content. Shiprocket hopes to bring over one lakh MSMEs onboard this year.

Shunya.ai could be a game-changer

With 1.5 lakh sellers already using Shiprocket—and India's D2C market set to hit $100 billion by 2025—Shunya.ai could be a game-changer.

Its focus on regional languages makes it more useful than generic AI tools out there.

This launch also fits right in with the government's push for digital MSMEs—a sector that keeps India's economy buzzing.