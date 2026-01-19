Meet the scientist behind AI-powered brain mapping tool 'SmartEM'
Harvard professor Aravinthan D T Samuel just helped launch SmartEM, an AI tool that makes mapping brain circuits way faster—seven times quicker than before.
His team's work, reported in January 2026, is an imaging and automation advance that accelerates connectomics and was validated on nematodes (Caenorhabditis elegans), mice and human brain tissue.
Why is SmartEM a big deal?
SmartEM uses AI to scan brain samples quickly, spot important connections, and focus only on the details that matter.
Tested on everything from worms to human brains, it involved teamwork with MIT and Johns Hopkins.
Samuel says, "Our goal is to democratize connectomics."
The team says this could make the field more accessible and potentially allow smaller labs to map brains without super expensive gear.
Who is Aravinthan D T Samuel?
Samuel's a triple Harvard grad with awards like the NSF CAREER and NIH Pioneer.
He's passionate about making advanced brain research more accessible for everyone—not just big institutions.