After Arattai, Zoho's privacy-first browser Ulaa tops App Store charts
What's the story
Indian software company Zoho launched its Ulaa browser in May 2023. The "privacy-first" browser is now at the top of Apple's App Store charts under the "Utilities" section, beating Google Chrome, which now holds the second spot. The success of Ulaa comes after the popularity of Zoho's messaging app Arattai as a homegrown alternative to WhatsApp. The browser is available for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux.
Browser capabilities
Browser comes with Ulaa sync option
Ulaa offers a range of features, including the Ulaa Sync option that lets users carry bookmarks, saved passwords, browsing history, and other settings across devices. This feature requires logging in with a Zoho account. The browser also has a Tabs Manager for managing multiple tabs and a Smart Grouping feature that automatically organizes open tabs into sets.
Security measures
It has built-in ad blocker and password manager
Ulaa comes with a built-in ad blocker that prevents trackers from collecting data and blocks pop-ups, deceptive adverts, fingerprinting, and malware. The browser also has its own password manager for saving, editing, and autofilling login details. A Bookmarks Manager is available for importing, exporting, and organizing favorite websites quickly.
Additional features
Browser supports most Chrome extensions
Ulaa also offers a screen capture tool for taking full-page or partial screenshots with annotations, such as text, arrows, or shapes. The browser supports most Chrome extensions, allowing users to customize their browsing experience with familiar add-ons. Despite its early success on the App Store charts, it remains to be seen if users will find Ulaa's blend of privacy tools and everyday browsing features reliable enough to switch from established browsers in the long run.