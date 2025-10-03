After Arattai, Zoho's privacy-first browser Ulaa tops App Store charts

Indian software company Zoho launched its Ulaa browser in May 2023. The "privacy-first" browser is now at the top of Apple's App Store charts under the "Utilities" section, beating Google Chrome , which now holds the second spot. The success of Ulaa comes after the popularity of Zoho's messaging app Arattai as a homegrown alternative to WhatsApp. The browser is available for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Browser capabilities Browser comes with Ulaa sync option Ulaa offers a range of features, including the Ulaa Sync option that lets users carry bookmarks, saved passwords, browsing history, and other settings across devices. This feature requires logging in with a Zoho account. The browser also has a Tabs Manager for managing multiple tabs and a Smart Grouping feature that automatically organizes open tabs into sets.

Security measures It has built-in ad blocker and password manager Ulaa comes with a built-in ad blocker that prevents trackers from collecting data and blocks pop-ups, deceptive adverts, fingerprinting, and malware. The browser also has its own password manager for saving, editing, and autofilling login details. A Bookmarks Manager is available for importing, exporting, and organizing favorite websites quickly.