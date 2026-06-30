Meituan unveils LongCat-2.0 with 1 trillion parameters on Chinese chips

LongCat-2.0 trained on 50,000 domestic chips

LongCat-2.0 was trained on a cluster of 50,000 domestic chips, a first for any major Chinese AI model and a serious upgrade from past projects that still leaned on NVIDIA tech.

While Meituan hasn't revealed who made the chips, they're calling this proof that large-scale AI can be built without outside help.

It's a clear sign that China is shifting its strategy and cutting down its reliance on restricted foreign technology.