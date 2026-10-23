MeitY offers IndiaAI Fellowship 2026 up to ₹200,000 for postgrads

Thinking about a future in AI? The IndiaAI Fellowship 2026 from MeitY is offering serious financial support, up to ₹200,000 for postgrads and ₹100,000 for undergrads working on AI research.

Ph.D. scholars can get a monthly stipend between ₹70,000 and ₹80,000, depending on their year.

Applications are open till November 30, so there's still time to apply.