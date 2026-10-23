MeitY offers IndiaAI Fellowship 2026 up to ₹200,000 for postgrads
Technology
Thinking about a future in AI? The IndiaAI Fellowship 2026 from MeitY is offering serious financial support, up to ₹200,000 for postgrads and ₹100,000 for undergrads working on AI research.
Ph.D. scholars can get a monthly stipend between ₹70,000 and ₹80,000, depending on their year.
Applications are open till November 30, so there's still time to apply.
Ph.D. stipends ₹70,000 to ₹80,000 monthly
The fellowship covers students at all levels, including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) programs.
For Ph.D.s, the stipend starts at ₹70,000 per month for the first two years, goes up to ₹75,000 in the third year, and hits ₹80,000 after that, adding up to around ₹840,000 to ₹960,000 per year.
Want all the details? Head over to the official IndiaAI website for eligibility and application info.