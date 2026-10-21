MeitY probes eMudhra global certificate breach, Indian websites largely unaffected
India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is investigating a recent security breach at eMudhra, the company behind many digital certificates used for secure online transactions.
While the hack mainly hit eMudhra's global certificate business, MeitY reassured everyone that Indian websites haven't been seriously affected.
They're teaming up with eMudhra to fix any weak spots and keep things safe going forward.
eMudhra issues digital certificates
eMudhra helps businesses and government sites stay secure online by providing digital certificates, basically digital certificates used for secure communications and transactions.
MeitY says keeping India's digital world safe is a top priority, so they're working closely with eMudhra to strengthen defenses and prevent future problems.