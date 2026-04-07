MeitY says it rules aim to clarify, not tighten controls
Technology
India's tech ministry (MeitY) wants everyone to know: the proposed updates to the IT Rules aren't about stricter controls: they're just meant to clear up confusion.
Secretary S Krishnan said, "These changes have nothing to do with ongoing takedown orders."
The ministry is considering extending the consultation deadline by at least two weeks.
MeitY to define publishers, simplify advisories
The main goal is to better define who counts as a "publisher" versus an "intermediary," so there's less mix-up between platforms and content creators.
MeitY also wants to simplify all those scattered advisories into one easy-to-follow set of rules, making it clearer for everyone, whether you run a blog or a big platform, what you need to do.