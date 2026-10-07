MeitY selects CoRover to create AI assistant for government services
Technology
MeitY has picked Bengaluru's CoRover to create a new AI-powered assistant and bot platform for government services, after the company topped the selection process.
This move is part of a bigger push to make digital interactions with government smoother and smarter.
DigiLocker AI upgrade includes security checks
The first big change? DigiLocker will soon get an AI boost, making it easier to manage your documents online.
The team plans to roll out the upgraded service in about four months, with ongoing improvements over the next year.
The platform will also have built-in checks to keep things secure and reliable as more government services join in.