MeitY to onboard 20 AI firms for government IT modernization

Firms to review legacy applications

These firms will team up with central ministries, state governments, and public sector units to review old applications and recommend upgrades.

There's a careful selection process: companies have to prove their technical chops through checks and presentations.

The panel will include up to 10 established vendors plus up to 10 startups or MSMEs, each signing on for at least three years (with a possible two-year extension if they do well).