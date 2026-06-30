MeitY to onboard 20 AI firms for government IT modernization
Big changes are coming to government tech!
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is bringing in 20 AI-focused tech firms to help modernize outdated IT systems across the country.
Announced by NICSI, this move aims to introduce tools like generative AI, machine learning, and smart automation into how government works, making things faster and more efficient.
Firms to review legacy applications
These firms will team up with central ministries, state governments, and public sector units to review old applications and recommend upgrades.
There's a careful selection process: companies have to prove their technical chops through checks and presentations.
The panel will include up to 10 established vendors plus up to 10 startups or MSMEs, each signing on for at least three years (with a possible two-year extension if they do well).