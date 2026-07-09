MeitY to study reforms and AI impact on GCCs

GCCs nearly 2% of GDP

GCCs now make up nearly 2% of India's GDP, with IT and related services still being the country's top export sector at about $250 billion a year.

Krishnan pointed out that since many countries are slow to adopt enterprise AI, Indian tech hubs could use this window to get ahead, if they play it smart.

To boost growth, India has also rolled out easier building rules, relaxed labor laws, and updated tax policies to make itself more attractive for these global centers.