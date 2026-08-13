MeitY's Abhishek Singh says India needs 100,000 to 200,000 GPUs
Technology
India's AI game is about to level up.
MeitY's Abhishek Singh says we need a massive boost in tech (100,000 to 200,000 GPUs will be minimum we will need to handle AI for 100 million to 200 million users.
Right now, we are working with just 62,000 GPUs for our first models, so there is a lot of catching up to do.
Singh urges scaling, Vempati highlights inclusion
Singh emphasized that backend systems must scale quickly as AI spreads across industries.
Meanwhile, Shashi Shekhar Vempati from DeepTech for Bharat Foundation highlighted how AI models like Sarvam and BharatGen are helping make tech more accessible by bridging India's many languages, opening doors for everyone, and making things more inclusive.