Memo attributed to Denise Dresser says Anthropic revenue is $22B

Denise Dresser criticizes Anthropic accounting practices

Dresser also points out that Anthropic counts revenue from deals with Google and Amazon differently, using gross totals instead of net, which she says makes things look better than they are.

She questions their single-product focus and leadership style, suggesting OpenAI's broader approach gives it an edge.

All this comes as both companies compete for the top spot in AI, with OpenAI's planned Amazon investment and Anthropic's revenue-sharing agreements with Google and Amazon.