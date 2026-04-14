Memo attributed to Denise Dresser says Anthropic revenue is $22B
A memo sent to employees and reported on by The Verge attributed to Denise Dresser is stirring things up in the AI world.
Dresser accuses rival Anthropic of inflating its revenue by using questionable accounting tricks, saying their real numbers are closer to $22 billion, not the $30 billion reported elsewhere.
That would actually put Anthropic behind OpenAI's own $24 billion run rate.
Denise Dresser criticizes Anthropic accounting practices
Dresser also points out that Anthropic counts revenue from deals with Google and Amazon differently, using gross totals instead of net, which she says makes things look better than they are.
She questions their single-product focus and leadership style, suggesting OpenAI's broader approach gives it an edge.
All this comes as both companies compete for the top spot in AI, with OpenAI's planned Amazon investment and Anthropic's revenue-sharing agreements with Google and Amazon.