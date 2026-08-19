Men over 40 taking tadalafil face 22% higher glaucoma risk
Heads up if you or someone you know takes Cialis (tadalafil): a new study just found that men over 40 taking tadalafil for urinary tract symptoms had a 22% higher chance of developing glaucoma within five years compared to those who didn't use it.
The research, which looked at nearly 37,000 medical records in Taiwan, suggests that ophthalmic evaluation and follow-up may be considered, particularly in patients with risk factors for glaucoma.
Tadalafil tied to higher eye pressure
The study also linked tadalafil to increased eye pressure, a risk factor for glaucoma.
While the difference in actual cases was small (3.93% of users over 50 got glaucoma vs. 3.16% of nonusers), experts say more research is needed and doctors should be careful when prescribing these medications to people already at risk for vision problems.