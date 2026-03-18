Menopause may increase women's risk of Alzheimer's

New research highlights that menopause is a key time when women become more vulnerable to Alzheimer's, mainly because of dropping estrogen levels. These early brain changes open up a window for prevention, so understanding the risks women face as they age really matters.

Women's risk of Alzheimer's Women in their 40s and 50s are more likely than men to have lower brain energy and more signs linked to Alzheimer's, like amyloid plaques.

By age 45, a woman's lifetime risk of Alzheimer's is about 1 in 5, double that of men.

Most people with Alzheimer's are postmenopausal women.

Early menopause and 'brain fog' Going through menopause early (especially after ovary removal) raises dementia risk even more.

Many peri- and postmenopausal women also notice "brain fog," which could be an early warning sign.