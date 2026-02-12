Mercury reaches greatest eastern elongation on February 19: How to watch
Heads up, sky-watchers!
On February 19, 2026, Mercury will reach greatest eastern elongation (its best evening showing of the year).
At 16:59 UTC, it'll be shining bright and sitting farthest from the Sun, making it a perfect time to spot this usually tricky planet.
How to spot the elusive planet
Look toward the west-southwest about 30-45 minutes after sunset.
If you're around 40°N latitude, Mercury will be about 16-17° above the horizon and set roughly an hour and a half after sundown.
Binoculars can help you find it in twilight—just make sure to wait until after sunset for safe viewing!
What to expect after February 19
After February 19, Mercury's brightness will start fading over a few days.
Plus, on February 18, folks along a path from Arizona to Georgia might see the Moon briefly cover Mercury—a rare sight!
Saturn will also keep sinking lower into twilight each night following this event.