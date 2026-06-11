Mercury Venus Jupiter line up above western horizon June 12
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers!
On June 12, Mercury, Venus, and Jupiter will line up above the western horizon beginning about 30 minutes after local sunset, a striking three-planet parade.
You will only have about 30 to 45 minutes to catch this cosmic lineup before Mercury and Jupiter slip out of view.
Photograph planets with 50 to 85mm
Start by finding Venus; it will shine brightest even as the sky gets darker.
Look below and slightly to the right for Mercury and Jupiter.
If you have a telescope or camera handy, try using a 50mm to 85mm prime lens to capture all three planets against cool backgrounds like city skylines or mountain ridges.
Make sure you are quick: this alignment fades fast!