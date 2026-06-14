Mercury will reach greatest elongation June 15 in evening sky
Technology
On Monday, June 15, Mercury will reach greatest elongation and one of the best opportunities of the year to spot this year, about 17 degrees from the sun in the evening sky.
Right after sunset, look west and you'll see Mercury glowing below Venus and Jupiter. It's a rare chance to catch this speedy planet before it fades away.
Venus and Jupiter guide Mercury sighting
Head outside at sunset, face the western horizon, and find Venus and Jupiter lined up above Mercury as handy guides.
The planet sits just under 20 degrees above the horizon; a thin crescent moon might appear nearby too.
After June 15, Mercury quickly sinks closer to the sun each evening and will be tough to see by July, so don't miss out!