Mesolab completes trial treating 350 chronic low back patients
Technology
Mesolab has completed treatment of the 350 participants with chronic low back pain, way more than they planned because investigators wanted to include more of their patients.
Half got the new treatment, half got a placebo, and now everyone's waiting to see if this one-time shot actually helps.
Rexlemestrocel-L has FDA RMAT designation
Rexlemestrocel-L uses cells from human bone marrow to try and repair worn-out spinal disks, which are a big reason so many people struggle with back pain.
The main goal? Less pain after a year. They're also checking if people move better or need less medication.
The FDA gave this treatment RMAT designation, good results (expected by mid-2027) could mean quicker approval, and real hope for millions dealing with back pain.