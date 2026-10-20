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Home / News / Technology News / Meta accidentally leaks WhatsApp AI chatbot's hidden rules
Meta accidentally leaks WhatsApp AI chatbot's hidden rules
The guidelines were found in WhatsApp's source code

Meta accidentally leaks WhatsApp AI chatbot's hidden rules

By Mudit Dube
Oct 20, 2026
02:00 pm
What's the story

Meta has inadvertently leaked internal guidelines for its AI-powered support chatbot on WhatsApp. The information was discovered by privacy firm Redact and reported by Wired. The guidelines were found on nearly 80 pages of WhatsApp's website, hidden in the underlying code rather than being part of the usual help articles.

Leaked guidelines

Nearly 100 blocks of hidden text found

Redact found nearly 100 blocks of hidden text on WhatsApp's help pages.

Some of the instructions were labeled "WHAT NOT TO SAY" and guided the AI chatbot on how to respond to specific questions or scenarios.

They were found in code blocks with the header "HelpContentGalaxyLLMInclude."

Some of these directions were simple and directed users toward official support options, but they weren't meant for public viewing.

Legal guidance

Detailed instructions for legal queries

Some of the most detailed instructions were for users who brought up legal issues while seeking WhatsApp support.

On WhatsApp's "About reporting and blocking on WhatsApp" page, the guidelines included specific directions for cases where a "user mentions legal action, lawsuits, lawyers, attorneys, courts, or litigation."

One instruction read, "Do not cite, quote, interpret, or reference WhatsApp Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, or any legal document."

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Information retraction

Guidelines were removed after being notified

After being notified about the leaked information, Meta removed the guidelines from the affected WhatsApp pages.

The "HelpContentGalaxyLLMInclude" text is no longer visible in the code of live pages.

Dan Saltman, CEO and founder of Redact, said that many of these instructions were fairly basic and directed users toward official support options but weren't meant for public consumption.

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