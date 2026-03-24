Meta acquires AI startup Dreamer to boost personal AI efforts

Meta is now in direct competition with NVIDIA and OpenAI

Dreamer's tech has already caught the attention for making task automation easy and user-friendly.

With this move (plus recent buys like Moltbook and Manus AI), Meta is doubling down on building smarter, more personalized AI—putting it in direct competition with big names like NVIDIA and OpenAI.

If you're into tech that actually helps you out day-to-day, keep an eye on what comes next.