Meta acquires Chinese start-up Manus to expand agentic AI

Meta , the parent company of Facebook, has acquired Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Manus. The deal is part of a larger strategy by Meta to leverage its massive investment in AI and create a sustainable business model around it. Manus's AI agent is already being sold on a subscription basis to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), which could provide an immediate return on some of Meta's AI investments.

Product capabilities Manus's AI agent: A versatile tool for businesses Earlier this year, Manus launched an AI agent capable of performing a range of general tasks. These include screening resumes, creating trip itineraries, and analyzing stocks based on simple instructions. The company's innovative product has been marketed by performing dozens of tasks for users on X at no cost.

Integration strategy Meta's plans for Manus's AI technology Meta has said it will run and sell the Manus service, integrating it into its consumer and business products. This includes Meta AI, further expanding the capabilities of advanced AI agents across its platforms. The move is seen as a major step in Meta's efforts to deepen the use of advanced artificial intelligence across its services amid growing competition in the industry.