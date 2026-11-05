Meta acquires Conductor, Charlie Holtz hints interface early next year
Technology
Meta has snapped up Conductor, a young AI startup that helps developers launch software projects using smart agents from top labs like Anthropic and OpenAI.
Conductor's founder and CEO Charlie Holtz shared the news on their blog, hinting at a new interface dropping early next year.
Conductor cloud service ends November 20
Conductor's main features will stick around until early next year, even though their cloud service shuts down on November 20.
Holtz sounds pumped about teaming up with Meta's AI leads Alexandr Wang and Nat Friedman to make even cooler tools.
This move fits right in with Meta's big push into AI, especially after its Muse agents recently hit 10 million users.