Meta's Edits app gets AI assistant to brainstorm content ideas
What's the story
Meta has announced major upgrades for its video-editing app, Edits. The updates were revealed at an exclusive creator event in Los Angeles. The most notable addition is an AI assistant that will help creators analyze their insights and brainstorm content ideas. This new feature will use Instagram data such as views and video-retention insights to suggest trending audio and video ideas based on performance.
User retention
AI assistant to help creators stay engaged
The integration of an AI assistant into Edits is part of Meta's strategy to keep creators engaged on Instagram. This move comes as the company continues its battle with TikTok and YouTube for creator attention. The idea behind this feature is to encourage more frequent posting by offering content ideas, which could eventually increase user engagement.
Desktop launch
Desktop version of Edits app
Along with the AI assistant, Meta also previewed a desktop version of Edits. The new platform will give creators more control over their editing process and the option to work on a bigger screen. This is particularly useful for complex editing tasks. The company says that workflows can be synced seamlessly between mobile and desktop devices, making it easier for creators to switch between platforms.
New features
'Beta' tab for experimental features
The Edits app is also getting a "Beta" tab for experiments and expanded audience insights. The Beta tab will give creators early access to experimental features still in development. It will also allow them to provide feedback to Meta. Meanwhile, the new audience insights feature will offer more detailed metrics like demographic breakdown and peak engagement times of their audience.
Feature updates
Creators can now search specific topics in Inspiration feed
The Edits app is also adding a feature that lets creators search specific topics in the Inspiration feed. This way, they can find reels and templates other creators are using for a particular trend or idea. Plus, they can create multiple versions of one content piece to see what performs best before publishing.