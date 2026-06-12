Meta adds interactive World Cup 2026 features across its platforms

Meta adds matchday features across apps

Threads now lets fans join live chats hosted by soccer icons like Sergio Aguero and Ian Wright, plus there is a dedicated soccer community and live score tracking.

Instagram has a new hub for Reels and Stories from teams and creators.

Facebook brings Football Mode with themed reactions and an AI "Wear It" tool so you can try on virtual jerseys.

WhatsApp temporarily transforms the football emoji into the official Trionda match ball and adds football-themed video call effects.

Messenger rolls out real-time match updates and animated sticker packs—all designed to make cheering for your team online feel even bigger.