Meta adds Muse Spark AI to Ray-Ban smart glasses

Muse Spark handles complex visual tasks

Muse Spark, built by Meta's Superintelligence Labs, is designed to interpret visuals more accurately and handle more complex tasks.

It can answer health questions in detail and even help with creative projects that need visual coding.

By bringing Muse Spark to the Ray-Ban smart glasses, Meta hopes to make these glasses way more reliable and maybe even turn them into your go-to gadget for everyday problem-solving.