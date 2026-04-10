Meta adds Muse Spark AI to Ray-Ban smart glasses
Technology
Meta just announced it is giving its Ray-Ban smart glasses a boost with a new AI model called Muse Spark.
The main goal? To fix those annoying moments when the glasses misread what is around you.
With this update, your smart glasses should get much better at understanding your surroundings and actually being helpful.
Muse Spark handles complex visual tasks
Muse Spark, built by Meta's Superintelligence Labs, is designed to interpret visuals more accurately and handle more complex tasks.
It can answer health questions in detail and even help with creative projects that need visual coding.
By bringing Muse Spark to the Ray-Ban smart glasses, Meta hopes to make these glasses way more reliable and maybe even turn them into your go-to gadget for everyday problem-solving.