Meta adds spaces to Muse AI app for personalized feeds
Technology
Meta just rolled out a cool new feature called Spaces in its Muse AI app.
Now, you can create personalized feeds that match your interests: think of it as building your own corner of the internet inside the app.
This update follows the earlier launch of Muse Voice and shows Meta is really leaning into making things more personal for users.
Spaces organize shopping, school and business
You can use Spaces for pretty much anything: set up a shopping hub with Instagram saves, organize school events on a custom dashboard, or even keep all your small business orders and messages in one spot.
You can move Spaces around in the app to make them easier to access, and soon you'll be able to share them with other users on the platform.