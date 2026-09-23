Meta admits Muse 'heavily inspired' by open source OpenClaw project
Technology
Meta just came clean: its AI app Muse is "heavily inspired" by the open-source project OpenClaw.
Nat Friedman, head of product at Meta's Superintelligence Labs, said Muse was built "from scratch," but gave credit to OpenClaw for sparking its development.
This isn't new for Meta. It's known for remixing existing tech to make it more mainstream.
Muse surges after OpenClaw comparison
Muse shot up the US App Store charts after Ansh Nanda pointed out its similarities with OpenClaw.
Friedman even gave a shoutout to Peter Steinberger, who created OpenClaw, saying he inspired Muse's journey.
With Muse outpacing ChatGPT's launch when the platforms and market availability are compared directly, people are buzzing about where innovation ends and inspiration begins.