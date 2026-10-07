Meta AI acted on 33.2 million child sexual exploitation content globally
Meta (the folks behind Instagram and Facebook) has stepped up its fight against child exploitation by using advanced AI to spot harmful ads.
In just the first half of 2026, these tools helped Meta act on 5.3 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content in India, catching over 98% before anyone even reported them.
Worldwide, Meta's efforts tackled 33.2 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content with similar success.
Meta blocks bad links, flags signposting
Meta is also cracking down on sneaky ads that seem harmless but actually lead users to illegal content outside their apps.
Its AI now helps detect hidden cues ("signposting") that might point to dangerous material, while Meta blocks bad links and shuts down offending accounts.
As Meta puts it, it's taking a comprehensive approach to keep its platforms safer for everyone.