WhatsApp will let you choose Meta AI's 'thinking mode' soon
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature to enhance the user experience of its Meta AI. The upcoming capability, dubbed "thinking mode," will give users more control over their interactions with the chatbot. The development was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (v2.26.3.10), available through the Google Play Beta Program.
Enhanced interaction
'Thinking mode' to offer deeper reasoning
The "thinking mode" will be available in a future update of WhatsApp. It will let users select their preferred interaction style from a new menu in the Meta AI chat. The menu will have two main options: fast and thinking. The fast option is designed for quick responses to simple questions, while the thinking option is built for deeper reasoning and more accurate or structured answers.
Flexibility
User control over AI interaction modes
The new feature will give users full control over their choice of interaction mode. They can switch between these two modes by tapping the AI mode selector button in the chat bar. The button will show a thunder icon for fast mode and a light bulb icon for thinking mode. This way, users can easily navigate through different levels of reasoning and response complexity as per their needs.
Competitive edge
'Thinking mode' to match other AI assistants
The introduction of "thinking mode" will bring Meta AI on par with other AI assistants that already have advanced reasoning capabilities. This could give WhatsApp a competitive edge in the market, as it continues to improve its chatbot. The feature is still under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the messaging platform.