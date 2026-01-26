WhatsApp will let you choose Meta AI's 'thinking mode' soon

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to enhance the user experience of its Meta AI. The upcoming capability, dubbed "thinking mode," will give users more control over their interactions with the chatbot. The development was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (v2.26.3.10), available through the Google Play Beta Program.

Enhanced interaction 'Thinking mode' to offer deeper reasoning The "thinking mode" will be available in a future update of WhatsApp. It will let users select their preferred interaction style from a new menu in the Meta AI chat. The menu will have two main options: fast and thinking. The fast option is designed for quick responses to simple questions, while the thinking option is built for deeper reasoning and more accurate or structured answers.

Flexibility User control over AI interaction modes The new feature will give users full control over their choice of interaction mode. They can switch between these two modes by tapping the AI mode selector button in the chat bar. The button will show a thunder icon for fast mode and a light bulb icon for thinking mode. This way, users can easily navigate through different levels of reasoning and response complexity as per their needs.

Advertisement