Meta and EssilorLuxottica set to supercharge Ray-Ban smart glasses production
Technology
Meta and EssilorLuxottica are gearing up to double their Ray-Ban smart glasses output, aiming for 20 million units a year by the end of 2026.
This big boost is thanks to huge demand for both the affordable Ray-Ban Meta and the Ray-Ban Display.
Why the rush?
Meta already owns about 73% of the global smart glasses market.
To keep up with US demand, they've delayed the international launch of the Ray-Ban Display smartglasses to fulfill existing US orders.
Even with all this buzz, Meta is shifting some focus—laying off over 1,000 Reality Labs employees.
What's next for smart glasses?
If interest keeps rising, production could even top 30 million pairs soon.
Bloomberg reports Meta is considering boosting production to nearly 20 million units by the end of 2026.