Meta and Snap launch AI glasses priced $299 and $2,195
Technology
Meta and Snap just launched their own AI-powered smart glasses, making wearable tech way more interesting.
Meta's version, built with EssilorLuxottica, costs $299 and packs a camera, open-ear speakers, and Meta AI for things like language translation and hands-free media capture.
Meanwhile, Snap's Specs are much pricier at $2,195, but were made entirely in-house.
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel says these will help "bring computing into the real world."
Google teams with Warby Parker
Google is jumping in too, teaming up with Warby Parker to create Gemini AI-powered glasses.
Meta and EssilorLuxottica now control more than 80% of the market share for AI eyewear.
Snap might look at spinoffs or outside funding to keep expanding its lineup.