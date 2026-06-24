Meta and Snap launch AI glasses priced $299 and $2,195 Technology Jun 24, 2026

Meta and Snap just launched their own AI-powered smart glasses, making wearable tech way more interesting.

Meta's version, built with EssilorLuxottica, costs $299 and packs a camera, open-ear speakers, and Meta AI for things like language translation and hands-free media capture.

Meanwhile, Snap's Specs are much pricier at $2,195, but were made entirely in-house.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel says these will help "bring computing into the real world."