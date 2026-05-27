Meta announces paid Instagram and Facebook at $3.99, WhatsApp $2.99
Meta just dropped paid plans for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp: think extra perks for a few dollars a month.
Announced today, Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus cost $3.99 a month each, while WhatsApp Plus is $2.99 a month.
The move is all about giving users more features (and helping Meta make some extra cash).
Meta Plus plans add insights, personalization
Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus unlock things like deeper story insights, super reactions, profile tweaks, and better ways to connect with your followers.
WhatsApp Plus is all about personalization—premium stickers, custom ringtones, app themes, and more pinned chats.
Meta's head of product, Naomi Gleit, says even more features are coming soon.
Meta One AI tests at $7.99
Meta is also testing "Meta One" subscriptions: AI-focused plans begin testing next month in select countries starting at $7.99 a month; pro options for creators and businesses bring perks like verification badges and advanced analytics (scheduled to begin tests later this week in a few regions).