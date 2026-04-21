Meta begins monitoring US employees' work computers to train AI
Technology
Meta (the folks behind Facebook and Instagram) has started monitoring how its US employees use their work computers, all to train smarter AI.
The company's new software quietly records things like mouse movements, clicks, and keystrokes, hoping this real-world data will help their AI handle tasks on its own someday.
Meta logs screenshots and app usage
The tool also snaps occasional screenshots and notes which apps are being used, especially to help the AI get better at tricky stuff like drop-down menus and keyboard shortcuts.
Meta promises this data won't affect anyone's performance reviews. Spokesperson Andy Stone says it's just about teaching the AI how people actually work.