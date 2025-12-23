Meta takes down AI clips of PM Modi by INC

Meta has blocked access to two AI-generated videos related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The move comes after the Delhi Police issued content takedown notices. The videos were posted from verified accounts of the Indian National Congress party. The information was first reported by Lumen Database, a Harvard University project that tracks legal complaints and content removal requests.

Legal basis Delhi Police's notice invoked IT Act The Delhi Police's notice was based on Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act and Rule 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology Rules, 2021. It asked Meta to take action against the content or lose its safe harbor immunity. The notice also warned that Meta's local employees could face criminal charges if they failed to comply with these orders.

Content details AI-generated videos allegedly show Modi favoring businessman The content in question consisted of AI-generated reels on Facebook and Instagram. These videos allegedly showed the PM giving favors to an Indian businessman. The Delhi Police cited possible violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Section 66C of the IT Act, which pertains to identity-related cyber crimes.