Meta blocks Barcelona theater's 'A Room of One's Own' posts
Technology
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is under fire after blocking planned promotional posts for a Barcelona theater's adaptation of Virginia Woolf's A Room of One's Own.
Their automated system blocked the planned promotional posts, as it classified any mention of civil rights, feminism or social reform as "social topics," sparking fresh debates about digital censorship and how these platforms handle freedom of expression.
Critics cite anti-Arab march and AI-generated-child-abuse-videos
This isn't Meta's only controversy lately.
Critics point out that while the company blocked/rejected planned promotional posts, it left up a far-right post calling for an anti-Arab march, and failed to stop AI-generated child abuse videos from circulating.