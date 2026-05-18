Meta boosts accessibility for Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses

Meta adds voice calling and controls

The glasses now offer the "Be My Eyes" feature, letting you start video calls with trusted contacts using just your voice.

Plus, you get full voice controls for WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram: think muting calls or toggling video on or off without touching anything.

Users can also set up custom shortcuts (like asking Meta AI to describe what's around them), and developers now have more tools to build helpful apps.

As Meta puts it, "We're rolling out new features on our AI glasses designed to be more intuitive and hands-free - updates that make the technology more accessible to people across diverse communities, including those who are blind or low vision, or those with mobility disabilities." showing they're serious about making tech more inclusive.