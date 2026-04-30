Meta business AI assistant now handles 10 million weekly conversations

Meta AI boosts $26.8B profit

Right now, these AI tools are free for small businesses to help them grow, though CEO Mark Zuckerberg says it might charge for them later.

Over eight million advertisers are already using Meta's AI to boost their ads' performance.

The company also launched new features like Meta Ads AI Connectors and saw a big boost in Meta's apps revenue thanks to paid messaging.

All this helped push Meta's profits up to $26.8 billion last quarter, a clear sign that its bet on AI is paying off.