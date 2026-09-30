Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg supports President Trump AI safety pact
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is on board with a new AI safety pact between President Trump and top tech companies.
Announced after a White House meeting with technology leaders, the agreement pushes for better internal checks and independent audits of AI systems (something Zuckerberg says could help people trust these technologies more).
Deal calls for independent AI oversight
The deal asks companies to set up teams to watch over their AI, with oversight from independent board committees.
While it is not legally binding yet, it could lead to future rules on how AI is managed.
Big names like OpenAI and Anthropic had already committed to independent evaluations.
Plus, Trump wants to start calling AI "Super Intelligence" (SI) in federal government communications, highlighting just how seriously they're taking the risks and responsibilities that come with powerful tech.