Meta criticized for inconsistent removal of AI child abuse videos
Technology
Meta is getting called out for not doing enough about AI-generated child-abuse videos on its platforms.
Reporters previously found disturbing clips showing children in distress, but while some of these were taken down, Meta's handling was inconsistent and one account was later reinstated.
Account removed then restored by Meta
After reports exposed the issue, Meta briefly pulled down the account that posted them but soon restored it.
Even after more harmful accounts were flagged, Meta stayed silent for over 24 hours.
With stories surfacing about similar failures, like inappropriate ads involving children, Meta's moderation tools are really up to the job.