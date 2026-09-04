Meta cuts Muse Spark price to $0.10 for training data
Technology
Meta just made its Muse Spark AI model way cheaper, but there's a catch.
If you let Meta use your prompts and outputs for training, the price drops from $1.25 to just 10 cents per million input tokens.
It's a win-win: you save cash, and Meta gets valuable data to improve its AI.
Meta rewards users after June pause
Meta has been struggling to get enough training data, especially after an internal project got paused this June due to employee pushback.
Now, instead of waiting for companies to share information, which they rarely do, Meta is directly rewarding users who contribute prompts and model outputs.
This move also comes as rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic are cutting their own prices, so the competition is definitely heating up.