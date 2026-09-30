Meta denies Muse accessed Mac messages without full disk access
Meta is pushing back against claims that its AI tool, Muse, peeked at users' private messages without permission.
The buzz started when a journalist said Muse read his messages on a Mac without asking.
Meta's Andy Stone explained that Muse can only see your messages if you turn on Full Disk Access and connect Messages yourself, so it shouldn't be happening behind your back.
David Singleton: Muse requires macOS consent
Meta Superintelligence Labs executive David Singleton added that getting Muse to access messages takes several steps and clear user consent through macOS settings (plus a restart).
He suggested the reported incident was likely just the AI was confused, not real data access.
Meta pointed to its security docs, but with recent privacy concerns swirling around the company, people are definitely watching closely.