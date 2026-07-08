The move comes in response to modders who have been known to physically drill into this LED light

Meta disables camera if smart glasses privacy LED is tampered

By Mudit Dube 12:14 pm Jul 08, 202612:14 pm

What's the story

Meta has announced a new update for its smart glasses, which will disable the camera if it detects that someone has tampered with or destroyed the privacy LED light. The move comes in response to modders who have been known to physically drill into this LED light. The company had previously attempted to discourage such tampering by blocking the light with tape or other objects, but many modders found workarounds for that particular measure.